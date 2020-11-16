Accessibility links
James McBride On Hope, Community, And 'A Place Of Miracles' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders For the holiday, Sam revisits his conversation with award-winning author James McBride. McBride's latest book Deacon King Kong tells the story of how one man's decision brings together the different racial communities of 1960s Brooklyn to solve a larger issue. Sam chats with McBride as he shares his thoughts on the hope he has for communities, the parallels he sees to the world we're living in today, and why he's still optimistic, despite protests and a pandemic.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.
NPR logo

James McBride On Hope, Community And 'A Place Of Miracles'

Listen · 32:20
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/935493390/938167528" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
James McBride On Hope, Community And 'A Place Of Miracles'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

James McBride On Hope, Community And 'A Place Of Miracles'

James McBride On Hope, Community And 'A Place Of Miracles'

Listen · 32:20
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/935493390/938167528" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

James McBride attends The Miami Book Fair at Miami Dade College Wolfson - Chapman Conference Center on November 16, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Johnny Louis/WireImage hide caption

toggle caption
Johnny Louis/WireImage

James McBride attends The Miami Book Fair at Miami Dade College Wolfson - Chapman Conference Center on November 16, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

Johnny Louis/WireImage
Deacon King Kong

by James McBride

Hardcover, 370 pages |

purchase

Buy Featured Book

Title
Deacon King Kong
Author
James McBride

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

In celebration of the holiday week, Sam revisits his conversation with award-winning author James McBride. McBride's latest book Deacon King Kong tells the story of how one man's decision brings together the different racial communities of 1960s Brooklyn to solve a larger issue. Sam chats with McBride as he shares his thoughts on the hope he has for communities and the parallels he sees between 1960s Brooklyn to the world we're living in today.

James McBride is also the National Award-winning author of The Good Lord Bird and the best-selling memoir, The Color of Water.

This episode was produced by Jinae West with help from Hafsa Fathima. It was edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.