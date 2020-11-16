James McBride On Hope, Community And 'A Place Of Miracles'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Johnny Louis/WireImage Johnny Louis/WireImage

In celebration of the holiday week, Sam revisits his conversation with award-winning author James McBride. McBride's latest book Deacon King Kong tells the story of how one man's decision brings together the different racial communities of 1960s Brooklyn to solve a larger issue. Sam chats with McBride as he shares his thoughts on the hope he has for communities and the parallels he sees between 1960s Brooklyn to the world we're living in today.

James McBride is also the National Award-winning author of The Good Lord Bird and the best-selling memoir, The Color of Water.

This episode was produced by Jinae West with help from Hafsa Fathima. It was edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.