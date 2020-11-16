Presenting Life Kit: How To Have Better Conversations

Enlarge this image toggle caption Tara Moore/Getty Images Tara Moore/Getty Images

With the holidays coming, we're all trying to figure out how to celebrate with loved ones from a distance. When all we have to connect this year are phone calls and video chats, how do we make the most out of our conversations?

In this episode from NPR's Life Kit, Sam gets advice from Juliette Montoya, the owner of the hair salon HeadQuarters in Texas, whose job has taught her to be a good conversationalist.

Then, Sam talks to journalist and professional speaker Celeste Headlee. Celeste, who gave a TED talk on this topic, shares her guidance on how to have more meaningful conversations.