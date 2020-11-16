Accessibility links
Tips For How To Have A Good Conversation : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders With the holidays coming, we're all trying to figure out how to celebrate with loved ones from a distance. When all we have to connect this year are phone calls and video chats, how do we make the most out of our conversations? In this episode from NPR's Life Kit Sam gets advice from the owner of a hair salon, whose job has taught her to be a good conversationalist. Then, Sam talks to journalist and professional speaker Celeste Headlee. Celeste, who gave a TED talk on this topic, shares her guidance on how to have more meaningful conversations.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Tara Moore/Getty Images

With the holidays coming, we're all trying to figure out how to celebrate with loved ones from a distance. When all we have to connect this year are phone calls and video chats, how do we make the most out of our conversations?

In this episode from NPR's Life Kit, Sam gets advice from Juliette Montoya, the owner of the hair salon HeadQuarters in Texas, whose job has taught her to be a good conversationalist.

Then, Sam talks to journalist and professional speaker Celeste Headlee. Celeste, who gave a TED talk on this topic, shares her guidance on how to have more meaningful conversations.