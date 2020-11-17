The GOP Identity Crisis Post-Trump : Fresh Air Donald Trump was scorned by party leaders when he ran in the 2016 primaries. But after nearly four years in office, he's so popular among Republican voters that few Republican officials dare to cross him. We talk with 'New Yorker' staff writer Nicholas Lemann about what influence Trump might have on the party going forward once he leaves the White House, and how the GOP will deal with the changes Trump has made to the party's identity and ideology.



Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews 'The Book Collectors: A Band of Syrian Rebels and the Stories That Carried Them Through a War' by Delphine Minoui.

Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews 'The Book Collectors: A Band of Syrian Rebels and the Stories That Carried Them Through a War' by Delphine Minoui.