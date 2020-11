Coronavirus Outbreak Among Minnesota GOP Deepens Tensions About State's Case Surge Finger-pointing and frustration continue at the Minnesota state Capitol after a coronavirus outbreak among Republican lawmakers and their staff. Democrats are demanding more transparency.

Coronavirus Outbreak Among Minnesota GOP Deepens Tensions About State's Case Surge Coronavirus Outbreak Among Minnesota GOP Deepens Tensions About State's Case Surge Coronavirus Outbreak Among Minnesota GOP Deepens Tensions About State's Case Surge Audio will be available later today. Finger-pointing and frustration continue at the Minnesota state Capitol after a coronavirus outbreak among Republican lawmakers and their staff. Democrats are demanding more transparency. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor