Philadelphia Apologizes For MOVE Bombing From 35 Years Ago A police helicopter dropped a bomb on a Philadelphia rowhouse 35 years ago. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with City Council member Jamie Gauthier about the resolution to issue an apology for the bombing.

