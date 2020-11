Some People Are Disappointed With Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree It's a 75 foot Norway Spruce with some noticeably crooked branches. There were plenty of comparisons to the sparse, drooping tree from A Charlie Brown Christmas. It might be just the thing for 2020.

Some People Are Disappointed With Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

It's a 75 foot Norway Spruce with some noticeably crooked branches. There were plenty of comparisons to the sparse, drooping tree from A Charlie Brown Christmas. It might be just the thing for 2020.