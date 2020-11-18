#2047: The Shrink Wrapped Land Rover : The Best of Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, Mike and his sons are about to embark on a two-year around the world sailing voyage, but the vintage Land Rover Mike's been restoring won't be much use at sea. Should he sell it or will late-night TV provide the perfect storage solution? Elsewhere, Lisa's wondering how much restitution she's entitled to for allowing her husband to buy a used Corvette; Charlotte's daughter spent $300 on a truck and may have overpaid; and Arnie's Accord's harmonic balancers won't stay balanced. Also, Tom and Ray may need to consult Junk & Wagnalls' encyclopedia to diagnose Sandy's hum. All this and more, this week on the Best of Car Talk.