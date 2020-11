Dolly Parton Donations Helped In Developing Coronavirus Vaccine Dolly Parton's donations have contributed to the development of a coronavirus vaccine. Fans say this is just one reason why the singer continues to be an American hero.

Dolly Parton Donations Helped In Developing Coronavirus Vaccine