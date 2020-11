Pfizer Concludes Coronavirus Vaccine Trial And Will Seek FDA Approval A final analysis of Pfizer's clinical trial found its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective. The drugmaker will now seek the Food and Drug Administration's approval for emergency use of the vaccine.

A final analysis of Pfizer's clinical trial found its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective. The drugmaker will now seek the Food and Drug Administration's approval for emergency use of the vaccine.