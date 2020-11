Coalition Of Native Tribes Buys Into Large Seafood Company In Canada NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Chief Mi'sel Joe of Miawpukek First Nation in Canada about the groundbreaking purchase of a fish company that an indigenous coalition completed last week.

