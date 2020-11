FAA Clears Boeing 737 Max To Return To The Skies The Federal Aviation Administration is allowing Boeing's 737 Max to fly again. The plane has been grounded for 20 months following two fatal crashes blamed on a faulty flight control system.

FAA Clears Boeing 737 Max To Return To The Skies National