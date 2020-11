Americans Reconsider Thanksgiving Travel Plans As Coronavirus Surges A spike in coronavirus cases has many people rethinking Thanksgiving travel plans. After air travel ticked up last month, bookings are now down. It seems like fewer people will hit the road, too.

