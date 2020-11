Pfizer CEO On Coronavirus Vaccine NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla about his company's reported success in coronavirus vaccine development and plans for vaccine distribution.

Pfizer CEO On Coronavirus Vaccine Medical Treatments Pfizer CEO On Coronavirus Vaccine Pfizer CEO On Coronavirus Vaccine Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla about his company's reported success in coronavirus vaccine development and plans for vaccine distribution. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor