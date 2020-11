Trump Lawyers Allege Massive Vote Tampering More than two weeks after the election, President Trump still refuses to concede. And now his legal team is alleging an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that Democrats stole the election.

Trump Lawyers Allege Massive Vote Tampering Elections Trump Lawyers Allege Massive Vote Tampering Trump Lawyers Allege Massive Vote Tampering Audio will be available later today. More than two weeks after the election, President Trump still refuses to concede. And now his legal team is alleging an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that Democrats stole the election. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor