Coronavirus Update: Government Reaction To Latest Surges Across The U.S. The White House coronavirus task force briefed reporters on Thursday for the first time in months as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans to avoid travel.

Coronavirus Update: Government Reaction To Latest Surges Across The U.S. National Coronavirus Update: Government Reaction To Latest Surges Across The U.S. Coronavirus Update: Government Reaction To Latest Surges Across The U.S. Audio will be available later today. The White House coronavirus task force briefed reporters on Thursday for the first time in months as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans to avoid travel. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor