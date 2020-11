Australia's Military Reports Alleged War Crimes By Australians In Afghanistan The Australian military released a candid report detailing war crimes allegedly committed by Australian forces serving in Afghanistan. The report claims Australian troops killed 39 unarmed civilians.

Australia's Military Reports Alleged War Crimes By Australians In Afghanistan