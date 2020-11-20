Latin Grammys 2020: Natalia Lafourcade, Residente Among Big Winners
The undercurrent of recent Latin Grammy award presentations has been defined by the push and pull between reggaeton and Latin trap artists, and the Latin Grammy establishment.
Last year, not a single urban artist was nominated in the major categories of record of the year, song of the year or album of the year, which prompted a backlash on social media with the quote "Sin reggaeton no hay Latin Grammys," or "Without reggaeton, there are no Latin Grammys." The Latin Academy tried to bridge this divide by adding two reggaeton categories this year, while Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Karol G also each received nominations in general field categories.
Rapper Residente, formerly of Calle 13, won Song of the Year for his autobiographical "René."
Mexican pop vocalist-turned-folklorista Natalia Lafourcade won Album of the Year with her homage to Mexican son jarocho music, Un Canto Por Mexico Vol. 1. In fact, Lafourcade won each of her nominations for Best Alternative Song (with iLe, "En Cantos") and Best Regional Song ("Mi Religión").
It was a big night for Alt.Latino favorite and indie singer/songwriter Gina Chavez, who was selected to open the 21st-annual Latin Grammys with a performance during the afternoon presentations (she did not win her nomination for best/Pop Rock album, her first nomination). Alt.Latino also closely followed the recording of Los Tigres del Norte's albumLos Tigres del Norte Live At Folsom Prison which won Best Norteño Album.
Throughout the night there were brief musical interstitials featuring folk musicians from throughout Latin America, emphasizing the power of music to unite. But the emotional highlight was when vocalist Pitbull took the stage backed by a band made up not of professional musicians, but of professional first responders from around the country.
And they rocked it:
Full list of winners and nominees:
Record of the Year "China," Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna & J Balvin
"Cuando Estés Aquí," Pablo Alborán
"Vete," Bad Bunny
"Solari Yacumenza," Bajofondo Featuring Cuareim 1080
"Rojo," J Balvin
"Tutu," Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó
"Lo Que En Ti Veo," Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi
"Tusa," Karol G & Nicki Minaj "René," Residente
WINNER: "Contigo," Alejandro Sanz
Album of the Year
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Colores, J Balvin
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa para Dos, Kany García
Aire (Versión Día), Jesse & Joy
WINNER: Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1, Natalia Lafourcade
Pausa, Ricky Martin
La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Páez
Cumbiana, Carlos Vives
Song of the Year
"ADMV," Vicente Barco, Edgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)
"Bonita," Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes & Sebastián Yatra)
"Codo Con Codo," Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)
"El Mismo Aire," Edgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)
"For Sale," Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives)
"#ELMUNDOFUERA (Improvisación)," Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)
"Lo Que En Ti Veo," Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi) WINNER: "René," Residente, songwriter (Residente)
"Tiburones," Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)
"Tusa," Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj & Daniel Oviedo Echavarría, songwriters (Karol G & Nicki Minaj)
"Tutu," Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)
Best New Artist
Anuel AA
Rauw Alejandro
WINNER: Mike Bahía
Cazzu
Conociendo Rusia
Soy Emilia
Kurt
Nicki Nicole
Nathy Peluso
Pitizion
Wos
Best Pop Vocal Album
Spoiler, Aitana
Prisma, Beret
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Más Futuro Que Pasado, Juanes
WINNER: Pausa, Ricky Martin
Best Reggaeton Performance (new category)
WINNER: Yo Perreo Sola, Bad Bunny Morado,
J Balvin Loco Contigo,
DJ Snake & J Balvin Featuring Tyga
Porfa, Feid & Justin Quiles
Chicharrón, Guaynaa Featuring Cauty
Te Soñé de Nuevo, Ozuna
Si Te Vas, Sech & Ozuna
Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album
Energía Para Regalar, El Caribefunk
Mi Derriengue, Riccie Oriach
Mariposas, Omara Portuondo
Alter Ego, Prince Royce
WINNER: Cumbiana, Carlos Vives
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album
Antología de la Música Ranchera, Aida Cuevas
Hecho en México, Alejandro Fernández
WINNER: A Los 4 Vientos Vol. 1 (Ranchero), Eugenia León
Bailando Sones y Huapangos con El Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández
AYAYAY!, Christian Nodal
Best Portuguese Language Song
"A Tal Canção Pra Lua (Microfonado)," Vitor Kley, songwriter (Vitor Kley & Samuel Rosa)
WINNER: "Abricó-De-Macaco," Francisco Bosco & João Bosco, songwriters (João Bosco)
"Amarelo (Sample: Sujeito de Sorte - Belchior)," Dj Duh, Emicida & Felipe Vassão, songwriters (Emicida Featuring Majur & Pabllo Vittar)
"Libertação," Russo Passapusso, songwriter (Elza Soares & BaianaSystem Featuring Virgínia Rodrigues)
"Pardo," Caetano Veloso, songwriter (Céu)