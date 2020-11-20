Accessibility links
Best Of: President Obama / The Chicago 7 : Fresh Air President Barack Obama talks about birtherism and fake news, and reflects on what he misses most about being president — and why he still has faith in democracy. The first volume of his memoir about his presidency is 'A Promised Land.'

Also, Justin Chang reviews 'Small Axe,' a series of five films by Steve McQueen.

The Chicago 7 were anti-war activists who were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The trial is the subject of a new movie written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. We talk with author Jon Wiener about his book, 'Conspiracy in the Streets.'
Fresh Air

