Best Of: President Obama / The Chicago 7 Listen · 50:22 50:22 Best Of: President Obama / The Chicago 7 50:22 Fresh Air Best Of: President Obama / The Chicago 7 Best Of: President Obama / The Chicago 7 Listen · 50:22 50:22 President Barack Obama talks about birtherism and fake news, and reflects on what he misses most about being president — and why he still has faith in democracy. The first volume of his memoir about his presidency is 'A Promised Land.'



Also, Justin Chang reviews 'Small Axe,' a series of five films by Steve McQueen.



The Chicago 7 were anti-war activists who were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The trial is the subject of a new movie written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. We talk with author Jon Wiener about his book, 'Conspiracy in the Streets.'