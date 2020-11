Federal Data Show Growing Hospital Staff Shortages Across The U.S. The federal government released data showing that the number of hospitals with staffing shortages is rapidly increasing. NPR digs into what these data illuminate and what data might be kept hidden.

Federal Data Show Growing Hospital Staff Shortages Across The U.S. Health Care Federal Data Show Growing Hospital Staff Shortages Across The U.S. Federal Data Show Growing Hospital Staff Shortages Across The U.S. Audio will be available later today. The federal government released data showing that the number of hospitals with staffing shortages is rapidly increasing. NPR digs into what these data illuminate and what data might be kept hidden. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor