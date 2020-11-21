Accessibility links
Audio Movers, Jack Trip Software Lets Musicians Play Together During Pandemic Since the pandemic started, musicians have been trying to find ways to play together in real time online. Two platforms — Audio Movers and Jack Trip — offer promise.
Musicians Turn To New Software To Play Together Online

The members of New York-based brass quartet The Westerlies are rehearsing together thousands of miles apart, thanks to Audio Movers. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

The members of New York-based brass quartet The Westerlies are rehearsing together thousands of miles apart, thanks to Audio Movers.

Whether for work, school or doctor's appointments, almost everyone has used Zoom. But for musicians who want to play together online during the pandemic, the popular conference call platform doesn't cut it. Musicians and scientists on opposite coasts have been trying to find solutions. The eclectic brass quartet The Westerlies shares its experiences with Audio Movers and Jack Trip software.

Hear the radio version at the audio link.

