Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Paula, in an experiment that I'm sure will have no horrifying repercussions, scientists recently injected genes into monkeys to increase the size of their what?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Oh, feet.

SAGAL: That would be funny. This is more slightly terrifying.

POUNDSTONE: Oh, brains.

SAGAL: Brains.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

POUNDSTONE: Why didn't I think of brains first?

SAGAL: Well, maybe you need an injection.

POUNDSTONE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: The researchers from Germany's Max Planck Institute for Terrible Ideas implanted a human gene into marmoset fetuses, resulting in rapid brain growth that mirrors that of human beings. It's actually really fascinating. And if you want to know more, you can check out any of the eight movies in the "Planet Of The Apes" franchise.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: I thought when you said if you want to learn more about it - I thought you were going to say, you can just read one of the eight books that the marmosets recently wrote.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: So not only do they have bigger brains, but they're disciplined.

SAGAL: They are. Yeah. They sat down, and they banged out the complete works of Shakespeare right away. And now what? Yeah.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah, now they're looking for a publisher.

NEGIN FARSAD: (Laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF DEVO SONG, "JOCKO HOMO")

SAGAL: Coming up, we delve into the great mysteries of our past in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.