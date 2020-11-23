12-Year-Old Boy Turns Downed Trees Into Baseball Bats

When a storm knocked down trees across Mount Vernon, Iowa, Tommy Rhomberg made a bat for his friend. Demand skyrocketed after photos were posted online. He's raising money for a disaster relief fund.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In August, a storm downed trees all over Mount Vernon, Iowa. But where others saw debris, 12-year-old Tommy Rhomberg saw an opportunity to pitch in by turning the fallen lumber into baseball bats. He originally made a bat for his friend's birthday, but demand skyrocketed after his mom posted photos online. Tommy decided to sell the bats and donate a percentage to a disaster relief fund. He's already raised more than $2,500. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.