Explaining The Science Behind An mRNA Vaccine For COVID-19

With coronavirus surging worldwide, scientists are racing to develop a safe and effective vaccine.

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca all have candidates that look promising. But these vaccines aren't your normal flu shot. They use mRNA, and its use represents one of the latest advances on the cutting edge of biotechnology.

But what is mRNA, exactly?

Virologist Angela Rasmussen, professor and Pfizer trial participant Walter Isaacson and the International Rescue Committee's David Miliband talked us through what we know about these vaccines and the questions you had about it.

