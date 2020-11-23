Dance Theatre of Harlem Takes Ballet Outside The Theater

By now, you've probably already seen at least a clip of "Dancing Through Harlem."

Dance Theatre Of Harlem YouTube

It shows ballet dancers leaping, twirling and jumping in sneakers through the streets of New York, soundtracked by J.S. Bach's "Violin Concerto in A Minor."

But beyond showing talented artists practicing their craft, it invites questions about the pandemic's impact on live performance, and about who gets to do the performing when it comes to ballet.

Alexandra Hutchinson and Derek Brockington are both members of the Dance Theatre of Harlem's 2020 company. They co-produced "Dancing Through Harlem."

They joined us, along with artistic director Virginia Johnson, to talk about the video, diversity in ballet and live performance during the pandemic.

