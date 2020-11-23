The News Roundup For November 7, 2020

President Trump says he will leave the White House on Jan. 20—if Biden is declared the winner by the Electoral College.

That revelation came days after the official transition of President-elect Joe Biden began. It's a big step forward for the peaceful transfer of power. But the numbers suggest the country took another step back in the fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the crisis in Ethiopia deepens. Argentina announces a three-day mourning period as millions grieve the death of a soccer legend.

And reported "secret talks" between Israel and Saudi Arabia raises eyebrows beyond the Middle East.

We get into the week's top national headlines with journalists Ron Elving, Eva McKend, and Alexis Simendinger. Then, our news coverage continues around the world with Lyse Doucet, Nancy Youssef, and Nick Schifrin.

