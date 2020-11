3rd Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Reported To Be Effective A coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is reported to be effective for the majority of people in a clinical trial. It's the third vaccine to hit this milestone.

A coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is reported to be effective for the majority of people in a clinical trial. It's the third vaccine to hit this milestone.