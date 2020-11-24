Accessibility links
Cathy Park Hong's Asian American Reckoning : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Cathy Park Hong talks with Sam about her book Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning. She discusses how watching comedian Richard Pryor influenced her to write honestly about Asian American identity, and how her Korean parents' experience of immigration has made their understanding of race different from her own. Hong is known globally for her award-winning poetry. She also serves as poetry editor for The New Republic and is a professor at Rutgers University–Newark.
NPR logo

Cathy Park Hong's Asian American Reckoning And The 'Model Minority' Stereotype

Listen · 32:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/938314414/940362568" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Cathy Park Hong's Asian American Reckoning And The 'Model Minority' Stereotype

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Cathy Park Hong's Asian American Reckoning And The 'Model Minority' Stereotype

Cathy Park Hong's Asian American Reckoning And The 'Model Minority' Stereotype

Listen · 32:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/938314414/940362568" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Enlarge this image

Cathy Park Hong is an award-winning poet and author of the 2020 book Minor Feelings. Beowulf Sheehan hide caption

toggle caption
Beowulf Sheehan

Cathy Park Hong is an award-winning poet and author of the 2020 book Minor Feelings.

Beowulf Sheehan
Minor Feelings

An Asian American Reckoning

by Cathy Park Hong

Hardcover, 206 pages |

purchase

Buy Featured Book

Title
Minor Feelings
Subtitle
An Asian American Reckoning
Author
Cathy Park Hong

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cathy Park Hong talks with Sam about her book Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning.

She discusses how watching comedian Richard Pryor influenced her to write honestly about Asian American identity.

She and Sam also talk about the erasure of Asian Americans from U.S. history books and the roots of the "model minority" stereotype.

Hong is known globally for her award-winning poetry, which has been published in The Paris Review and many other publications. Before releasing Minor Feelings this year, she published three volumes of poetry. She also serves as poetry editor for The New Republic and is currently a professor at Rutgers University–Newark.

This episode was produced by Anjuli Sastry and edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.