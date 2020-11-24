Cathy Park Hong's Asian American Reckoning And The 'Model Minority' Stereotype

Cathy Park Hong talks with Sam about her book Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning.

She discusses how watching comedian Richard Pryor influenced her to write honestly about Asian American identity.

She and Sam also talk about the erasure of Asian Americans from U.S. history books and the roots of the "model minority" stereotype.

Hong is known globally for her award-winning poetry, which has been published in The Paris Review and many other publications. Before releasing Minor Feelings this year, she published three volumes of poetry. She also serves as poetry editor for The New Republic and is currently a professor at Rutgers University–Newark.

