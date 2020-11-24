'I Can't Wait To Hate Tour Again': Phoebe Bridgers On Her Breakout Year

Phoebe Bridgers has had a big year, but it's also been bittersweet. With four Grammy nominations for work on her acclaimed 2020 album Punisher—including Best New Artist and Best Rock Song for "Kyoto"—Bridgers, like most touring musicians, has been stuck at home.

Bridgers talks to Sam about her love/hate relationship with touring, how she aims for the universal in the specificity of her lyrics, and her hopes for music—and everyone—in 2021... or whenever the pandemic ends.



