How To Watch Classic Holiday Movies And Get Paid For It

Reviews.org wants a chief holiday cheermeister, who will watch 25 holiday films in 25 days and fill out a survey after each movie. The pay is $2,500 and a subscription to seven streaming services.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Many of us are going to spend this holiday season engaging in a time-honored tradition - watching classic holiday movies. So why not get paid for it? The website reviews.org is looking for a chief holiday cheermeister, who will be tasked with watching 25 holiday films in 25 days and filling out a survey after each movie. The compensation - 2,500 bucks and a yearlong subscription to seven streaming services. Grinches need not apply. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.