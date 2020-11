Some Health Care Workers Are Wary Of Getting COVID-19 Vaccines Health care workers are expected to get a COVID-19 vaccine first. But the speed of vaccine development, and the politicization of the process, has left some doctors and nurses skeptical and reluctant.

Some Health Care Workers Are Wary Of Getting COVID-19 Vaccines Health Some Health Care Workers Are Wary Of Getting COVID-19 Vaccines Some Health Care Workers Are Wary Of Getting COVID-19 Vaccines Audio will be available later today. Health care workers are expected to get a COVID-19 vaccine first. But the speed of vaccine development, and the politicization of the process, has left some doctors and nurses skeptical and reluctant. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor