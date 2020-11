Michigan Board Certifies State's Election For Joe Biden NPR's David Greene talks to Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan about the certification of the state's election results, and what it means for President Trump and the Republican Party.

Michigan Board Certifies State's Election For Joe Biden Politics Michigan Board Certifies State's Election For Joe Biden Michigan Board Certifies State's Election For Joe Biden Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene talks to Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan about the certification of the state's election results, and what it means for President Trump and the Republican Party. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor