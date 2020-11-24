#2048: The Black Hole of Auto Metaphysics : The Best of Car Talk This week on the Best of Car Talk, one listener postulates that a non-essential repair on an old car creates a parallel universe where everything else starts to break. Sorry, but for proof, you may have to tune to the Sci-Fi Channel. Elsewhere in the land of semi-wacko theories, Mark was told he could use rice to clean a carburetor, and Joyce's boyfriend insists on leaving his Taurus' trunk open overnight to keep it dry. Also, can Stephanie blame her mom for killing her Subaru's clutch, and is Mike's snowblower really not starting because it's too cold? And, John's mechanic ran into the age-old dilemma: Is it better to admit stupidity or gaslight the customer? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

#2048: The Black Hole of Auto Metaphysics Listen · 55:19 55:19 #2048: The Black Hole of Auto Metaphysics 55:19 The Best of Car Talk #2048: The Black Hole of Auto Metaphysics #2048: The Black Hole of Auto Metaphysics Listen · 55:19 55:19