Accessibility links
Remembering Tony Hsieh of Zappos : How I Built This with Guy Raz The former CEO of Zappos, Tony Hsieh has died. He was 46 years old. We are grateful that Tony shared his story with us in 2017 and we are republishing it as a tribute to his life and career. Tony was a computer scientist whose first company made millions off the dot-com boom. But he didn't make his mark until he built Zappos—a customer service company that "happens to sell shoes." Tony stepped down as CEO of Zappos in August 2020; the company is worth over a billion dollars and is known for its unorthodox management style.
NPR logo

Remembering Tony Hsieh of Zappos

Listen · 29:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/938418035/939898623" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Remembering Tony Hsieh of Zappos

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Remembering Tony Hsieh of Zappos

Remembering Tony Hsieh of Zappos

Listen · 29:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/938418035/939898623" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Tony Hsieh, former CEO of Zappos, has died at the age of 46.
Enlarge this image
Andrew Holder for NPR
Tony Hsieh, former CEO of Zappos, has died at the age of 46.
Andrew Holder for NPR
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

The former CEO of Zappos, Tony Hsieh has died. He was 46 years old. We are grateful that Tony shared his story with us in 2017 and we are republishing it as a tribute to his life and career.

Tony was a computer scientist whose first company made millions off the dot-com boom. But he didn't make his mark until he built Zappos—a customer service company that "happens to sell shoes."

Tony stepped down as CEO of Zappos in August 2020; the company is worth over a billion dollars and is known for its unorthodox management style.