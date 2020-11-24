Accessibility links
Why Audie Cornish Hates The Christmas Dialogue Around 'Love Actually' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Sam shares holiday recommendations with Audie Cornish, co-host of All Things Considered and Consider This, and Bob Mondello, NPR's film critic. They discuss not only their holiday favorites, but also the holiday things they hate. And yes, they'll discuss Love Actually.

Wanna show your love for 'It's Been a Minute'? Support your local NPR station: donate.npr.org/sam
NPR logo

The Best — And Worst — Of Christmas Culture

Listen · 25:53
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/938543906/947256943" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Best — And Worst — Of Christmas Culture

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

The Best — And Worst — Of Christmas Culture

The Best — And Worst — Of Christmas Culture

Listen · 25:53
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/938543906/947256943" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Miniature cars with Christmas gifts in them, to celebrate the holiday season. pepifoto/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
pepifoto/Getty Images

Miniature cars with Christmas gifts in them, to celebrate the holiday season.

pepifoto/Getty Images

In this Christmas edition of the show, Sam shares holiday recommendations with Audie Cornish, co-host of All Things Considered and the NPR podcast Consider This, and Bob Mondello, NPR's film critic.

They discuss not only their favorite holiday picks, but also their least favorite things around the holiday season (like how they all really feel about Christmas caroling and the film Love Actually).

Plus, a holiday movie themed game of 'Who Said That.'

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Anjuli Sastry and edited by Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.