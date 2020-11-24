The Best Things That Happened to You

This year has been hard for pretty much everyone, but that still hasn't stopped people from getting married, having babies, starting new jobs, and telling us all about those milestones and celebrations in voice memos on our show.



So in the spirit of the season, we picked a few of our favorite 'Best Things' from 2020 and called up the people who sent them: a listener who found the courage to make a new friend, a son who got the chance to reunite with his mom, and a woman who decided to donate her kidney... to a complete stranger.

This episode was produced by Jinae West with help from Star McCown. It was edited by Jordana Hochman.