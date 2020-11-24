The Internet Culture Of Quarantine, Plus Selena's Legacy

Coronavirus has transformed pop culture and placed its creation in the hands of anyone who has social media. Sam chats with E. Alex Jung, a writer at New York Magazine, about pop culture's shift this year to the internet.

Then, Sam talks to Alex Zaragoza, senior staff writer for culture at Vice, about her beef with the new Netflix series Selena: The Series and the exploitation of Selena.



This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry and Andrea Gutierrez. Our intern is Star McCown. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.