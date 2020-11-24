Pod Fatigue: How Coronavirus Lockdown Has Tested Friendships

Are you sick of the friends and family you've been stuck with?

Sam teams up with Anna Sale, host of the WNYC podcast Death, Sex & Money, to explore how our pandemic 'pods' are being tested by the coronavirus.

In this episode, Sam digs into friendships under strain.

Then, head on over to the Death, Sex & Money podcast feed for Anna's look at how two people stuck apart during the pandemic have fallen in love.

This episode was produced by Anjuli Sastry and Star McCown. It was edited by Jordana Hochman.