How The Coronavirus Pandemic Impacts Relationships : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Are you sick of the friends and family you've been stuck with? Sam teams up with Anna Sale, host of the WNYC podcast Death, Sex & Money, to explore how our pandemic 'pods' are being tested by the coronavirus. In this episode, Sam digs into friendships under strain. Then, head on over to the Death, Sex & Money podcast feed for Anna's look at how two people stuck apart during the pandemic have fallen in love.
Pod Fatigue: How Coronavirus Lockdown Has Tested Friendships

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Young female roommates using smart phones in apartment window during COVID-19 isolation Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images hide caption

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Young female roommates using smart phones in apartment window during COVID-19 isolation

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Are you sick of the friends and family you've been stuck with?

Sam teams up with Anna Sale, host of the WNYC podcast Death, Sex & Money, to explore how our pandemic 'pods' are being tested by the coronavirus.

In this episode, Sam digs into friendships under strain.

Then, head on over to the Death, Sex & Money podcast feed for Anna's look at how two people stuck apart during the pandemic have fallen in love.

This episode was produced by Anjuli Sastry and Star McCown. It was edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.