Aaron Sorkin on 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Sam sits in the Fresh Air host chair to talk with writer and director Aaron Sorkin. His latest film The Trial of the Chicago 7 covers the events at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago when several prominent anti-war activists were accused of conspiring to start a riot.

Presenting 'Fresh Air': Aaron Sorkin On 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Aaron Sorkin, writer/director of "The Trial of the Chicago 7," poses at the drive-in premiere of the Netflix film, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Aaron Sorkin, writer/director of "The Trial of the Chicago 7," poses at the drive-in premiere of the Netflix film, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Sam sits in the Fresh Air host chair to talk with writer and director Aaron Sorkin. His latest film The Trial of the Chicago 7 covers the events at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago when several prominent anti-war activists were accused of conspiring to start a riot.

This interview originally aired on 'Fresh Air' from NPR. It was produced and edited by Ann Marie Baldonado and Seth Kelley. You can follow 'It's Been a Minute' on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.