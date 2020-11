Couple Who Spent Most Of Their Lives Together Die Within Days Of Each Other At 90 Liz and Joe Yamada met as kids at a WWII internment camp and spent the rest of their lives together. They both died in May, days apart: Liz from COVID-19 and Joe from complications from dementia.

