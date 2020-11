American Jews And Muslims Offer Advice On How To Celebrate Holidays Safely As Thanksgiving approaches and families need to stay safe during the pandemic, NPR offers tips from lessons learned during the Jewish High Holidays and Islamic Eid celebrations this year.

American Jews And Muslims Offer Advice On How To Celebrate Holidays Safely National American Jews And Muslims Offer Advice On How To Celebrate Holidays Safely American Jews And Muslims Offer Advice On How To Celebrate Holidays Safely Audio will be available later today. As Thanksgiving approaches and families need to stay safe during the pandemic, NPR offers tips from lessons learned during the Jewish High Holidays and Islamic Eid celebrations this year. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor