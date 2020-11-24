Crate Digging With Christian McBride: Joe Zawinul And 50 Years Of Weather Report

Accessibility links
Crate Digging: Joe Zawinul and 50 Years of Weather Report Hear an electric fusion set from keyboardist Joe Zawinul and The Zawinul Syndicate in concert from 2006. We also celebrate 50 years of Weather Report with co-founder Wayne Shorter and other alumni.

Joe Zawinul performs at the 2005 North Sea Jazz Festival in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Frans Schellekens/Redferns
Like some fellow Austrians before him, Mozart, Haydn and Mahler, keyboardist Joe Zawinul deserves a place in the upper echelon of composers. Exhibit A for his inclusion would be the soul ballad "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy," a piece Zawinul wrote in 1966 for Cannonball Adderley. But that was only the beginning.

Harnessing the power of synthesizers and global grooves, Zawinul led jazz through successive waves of fusion: with Miles Davis on the groundbreaking 1969 album In a Silent Way; in Weather Report, the group he co-led with saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter in the '70s and '80s; and in his international band, The Zawinul Syndicate, until his passing in 2007.

This Crate Digging episode of Jazz Night in America finds our host, Christian McBride, selecting a must-hear 2006 concert from The Zawinul Syndicate, with Zawinul leading the way through a career-spanning setlist. We'll also look back on 50 years of Weather Report with some esteemed alumni of the band joining McBride in conversation.

"We had a good time. We had an adventure," Shorter says of his time collaborating with Zawinul. "We liked going for it — whatever 'it' is..."

Musicians

Joe Zawinul, keyboards; Alegre Correa, guitar; Linley Marthe, bass; Roger Biwandu, drums; Aziz Sahmaoui, percussion, vocals; Jorge Bezerra Jr., percussion.

Set List

  • "Orient Express" (Joe Zawinul)
  • "Scarlet Woman" (Alphonso Johnson, Wayne Shorter, Joe Zawinul)
  • "Madagascar" (Joe Zawinul)
  • "Borges Buenos Aires, Part 1" (Joe Zawinul)
  • "Patriots" (Joe Zawinul)

Credits

Writer and Producer: Trevor Smith; Contributing Producer: Alex Ariff; Host: Christian McBride; Music Engineers: Rob Macomber and Jeff Rothman; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Technical Director: David Tallacksen; Senior Producer: Katie Simon; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann and Gabrielle Armand; Senior Director of NPR Music: Lauren Onkey.

Special thanks to Seth Applebaum, Steve Rathe, Carolina Shorter and Tony Zawinul.

