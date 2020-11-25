Argentinian Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies At 60

Diego Armando Maradona, who rose from the slums of Buenos Aires to lead Argentina's national team to victory in the 1986 Men's Soccer World Cup, lost his way through substance abuse and then claimed new glory as a coach, died Wednesday at the age of 60, according to media reports.

He reportedly suffered a heart attack at his home in a suburb of Buenos Aires.

Argentina's 3-2 victory over West Germany in 1986 made Maradona a national hero.

While Maradona did not score in the match, he is credited with a pinpoint pass to fellow countryman Jorge Burruchaga who scored in the 86th minute, allowing Argentina to pull ahead for good.

Maradona had suffered from a series of recent health challenges after having brain surgery and being released from the hospital earlier this month, according to ESPN.

The sports network also reported the soccer legend previously battled addiction to drugs and alcohol.

At the club level Maradona played for Barcelona.

