Accessibility links
Diego Maradona, Argentinian Soccer Legend, Dies at 60 Maradona rose from the slums of Buenos Aires to lead the Argentine national soccer team to World Cup glory, suffered from substance abuse and then had a spectacular second career as a coach.
NPR logo Argentinian Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies At 60

Sports

Argentinian Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies At 60

Enlarge this image

Soccer great Diego Maradona flashes victory signs to fans below at the Casa Rosada government house in Buenos Aires after meeting with Argentina's president last December. Maradona died Wednesday at age 60. Marcos Brindicci/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Marcos Brindicci/AP

Soccer great Diego Maradona flashes victory signs to fans below at the Casa Rosada government house in Buenos Aires after meeting with Argentina's president last December. Maradona died Wednesday at age 60.

Marcos Brindicci/AP

Diego Armando Maradona, who rose from the slums of Buenos Aires to lead Argentina's national team to victory in the 1986 Men's Soccer World Cup, lost his way through substance abuse and then claimed new glory as a coach, died Wednesday at the age of 60, according to media reports.

He reportedly suffered a heart attack at his home in a suburb of Buenos Aires.

Argentina's 3-2 victory over West Germany in 1986 made Maradona a national hero.

While Maradona did not score in the match, he is credited with a pinpoint pass to fellow countryman Jorge Burruchaga who scored in the 86th minute, allowing Argentina to pull ahead for good.

Maradona had suffered from a series of recent health challenges after having brain surgery and being released from the hospital earlier this month, according to ESPN.

The sports network also reported the soccer legend previously battled addiction to drugs and alcohol.

At the club level Maradona played for Barcelona.

This story will be updated.