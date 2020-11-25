Best Of: Chef David Chang / Actor Gillian Anderson : Fresh Air Momofuku chef David Chang talks about his new memoir, 'Eat a Peach,' which details his struggle with bipolar disorder and how cooking saved his life. He also hosts the series 'Ugly Delicious' on Netflix.



John Powers reviews the gripping Romanian documentary 'Collective,' about journalists uncovering a corruption scandal.



'X-Files' and 'Sex Education' actor Gillian Anderson talks about playing Margaret Thatcher in the new season of 'The Crown,' and then coaches Terry Gross on how to imitate the former prime minster's voice.