Trump Administration Rejects Pebble Mine Project In Alaska Environment Trump Administration Rejects Pebble Mine Project In Alaska Trump Administration Rejects Pebble Mine Project In Alaska Audio will be available later today. In a major reversal, the Trump administration has denied a permit for the massive Pebble Mine project in Alaska. The Army Corps of Engineers said it was "contrary to the public interest."