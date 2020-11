Ransomware Stalls Online Learning In Baltimore School District A ransomware attack has shut down schools in Maryland's Baltimore County system. All online learning came to a standstill Wednesday when hackers locked down the school district's computer systems.

Ransomware Stalls Online Learning In Baltimore School District

A ransomware attack has shut down schools in Maryland's Baltimore County system. All online learning came to a standstill Wednesday when hackers locked down the school district's computer systems.