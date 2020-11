BBC Launches Artificial Intelligence Tool To Read Its Articles To Listeners The BBC is launching a new audio tool that uses artificial intelligence to read articles from its website aloud with a voice that speaks in a friendly, easy to understand northern British accent.

BBC Launches Artificial Intelligence Tool To Read Its Articles To Listeners Technology BBC Launches Artificial Intelligence Tool To Read Its Articles To Listeners BBC Launches Artificial Intelligence Tool To Read Its Articles To Listeners Audio will be available later today. The BBC is launching a new audio tool that uses artificial intelligence to read articles from its website aloud with a voice that speaks in a friendly, easy to understand northern British accent. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor