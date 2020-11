Planetary Scientists Say It's Time To Explore Venus Three missions from Earth are currently headed to Mars. But some scientists are saying it's time to go to Venus, despite all the challenges in heading to Earth's toxic, volcanic planetary neighbor.

Planetary Scientists Say It's Time To Explore Venus Space Planetary Scientists Say It's Time To Explore Venus Planetary Scientists Say It's Time To Explore Venus Audio will be available later today. Three missions from Earth are currently headed to Mars. But some scientists are saying it's time to go to Venus, despite all the challenges in heading to Earth's toxic, volcanic planetary neighbor. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor