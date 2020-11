Nicaragua Struggles To Rebuild After Hurricanes Hit Nicaragua experienced its strongest storm recorded last week. Now the tens of thousands affected are also contending with a continued government crackdown.

Nicaragua Struggles To Rebuild After Hurricanes Hit Latin America Nicaragua Struggles To Rebuild After Hurricanes Hit Nicaragua Struggles To Rebuild After Hurricanes Hit Audio will be available later today. Nicaragua experienced its strongest storm recorded last week. Now the tens of thousands affected are also contending with a continued government crackdown. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor