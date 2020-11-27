Hot Dog Hail Mary (Classic)

Note: This episode originally ran in 2018.

In many parts of America, late fall is synonymous with live sporting events. This year, unfortunately, that's not really the case. But in a pure nostalgia move, we wanted to remind ourselves about the good times.

Today on the show — two reporters go down to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to eat their way through a radical experiment.

At big-time sporting events, overpriced stadium food is something we've sort of come to expect. You get hungry, you pay the price — like $7 for a hot dog. It's annoying, but it's also simple economics: Inside a stadium, you're trapped in a captive market.

That's usually the end of the story. But a few years ago, the Atlanta Falcons tried something different: lowering prices. And it could change the way stadium economics works.

Music: "Put Your Horns In The Air."

