Challenges Biden Might Face In Unifying Americans Joe Biden won the presidency by stitching together a broad coalition of voters — from former Republicans to young progressives. The question now is how will hold that support together as president.

Challenges Biden Might Face In Unifying Americans Politics Challenges Biden Might Face In Unifying Americans Challenges Biden Might Face In Unifying Americans Audio will be available later today. Joe Biden won the presidency by stitching together a broad coalition of voters — from former Republicans to young progressives. The question now is how will hold that support together as president. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor